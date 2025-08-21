ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Dead, Two Serious After Nitrogen Gas Leaks At Pharma Company Near Mumbai

Mumbai: At least four workers were killed and two others seriously affected after inhalation of nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Tarapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma located in the industrial area of Boisar, around 130 km from here, they said.

Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, nitrogen gas in one of the units of the company leaked, affecting the staff working there.

"Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he said. Two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.