Three Women Maoists Nabbed In Odisha's Malkangiri District

The three Maoists were part of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Three Women Maoists Nabbed In Odisha's Malkangiri District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Malkangiri: The Odisha Police on Saturday arrested three women Maoists, carrying a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads, in Malkangiri district, officials said.

The women Maoists, identified as Swapna alias Chandrama Khilo, Babita alias Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo, were arrested in Gumma area under the jurisdiction of Chitrakonda police station.

The three Maoists, all hailing from Dhakadapadar village in Jodambo police station area in the district, were part of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Addressing a joint press conference DIG, South Western Range, Niti Sekhar and Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Sharma said that the trio were involved in multiple cases of exchange of fire with security forces.

During the course of interrogation, it was found that they were planning to carry out more attacks on the security forces, they said. Chandrama Khilo was an area committee member who joined the banned outfit in 2018. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on her head in Odisha.

Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo joined the Maoists in 2021 and were members of 'Uday Protection Team' of AOBSZC. They were carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads in Odisha.

