Two Wanted Criminals Arrested, Arms And Ammunition Seized On Jammu Outskirts

Jammu: Jammu police today arrested two wanted criminals on the ring road near the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and arms and ammunition were also seized.
Giving details, a police spokesman said that in a major crackdown on criminal activities, Jammu Police apprehended two wanted criminals and seized illegal arms and ammunition in a surprise check.
"Credible information was received yesterday at Police Station Miran Sahib regarding three criminals Rajat Raina alias Rishu, S/o. Pritam Lal Sharma R/o. Haramkund Flour, Tehsil Marh, Raghunandan Kesar alias Raghu S/o late Ganesh Lal Sharma, R/O Marh and Goura Jatt who had fired some shots at Swarn Palace, Miran Sahib, during a function. After the incident, the trio fled from the spot. In this regard, FIR No. 27/2025 U/S 109/3(5) BNS, 3/25 Arms Act was registered and Investigation was started," the police said.
"A Police team led by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Jaipaul Sharma under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura & SP Headquarters Jammu, utilising human and technical intelligence established a surprise checkpoint on Ring Road in Miran Sahib area to nab the criminals and finally two wanted criminals Rajat Raina and Raghunandan Kesar Raghu, who were travelling in a vehicle were apprehended within hours of the Swaran place incident," the police said, adding that two pistols, three live rounds and one empty round were recovered from their possession.
Police said that the vehicle was also seized in the case. However, the search for Goura Jatt is still ongoing.
The police spokesman said that the swift action by Jammu Police has dealt a significant blow to criminal elements operating in the region.
"The accused are being interrogated to uncover their involvement in past crimes and possible links to organized gangs. Further investigations are underway," police added.