Two Wanted Criminals Arrested, Arms And Ammunition Seized On Jammu Outskirts

Jammu: Jammu police today arrested two wanted criminals on the ring road near the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and arms and ammunition were also seized.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that in a major crackdown on criminal activities, Jammu Police apprehended two wanted criminals and seized illegal arms and ammunition in a surprise check.

"Credible information was received yesterday at Police Station Miran Sahib regarding three criminals Rajat Raina alias Rishu, S/o. Pritam Lal Sharma R/o. Haramkund Flour, Tehsil Marh, Raghunandan Kesar alias Raghu S/o late Ganesh Lal Sharma, R/O Marh and Goura Jatt who had fired some shots at Swarn Palace, Miran Sahib, during a function. After the incident, the trio fled from the spot. In this regard, FIR No. 27/2025 U/S 109/3(5) BNS, 3/25 Arms Act was registered and Investigation was started," the police said.

"A Police team led by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Jaipaul Sharma under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura & SP Headquarters Jammu, utilising human and technical intelligence established a surprise checkpoint on Ring Road in Miran Sahib area to nab the criminals and finally two wanted criminals Rajat Raina and Raghunandan Kesar Raghu, who were travelling in a vehicle were apprehended within hours of the Swaran place incident," the police said, adding that two pistols, three live rounds and one empty round were recovered from their possession.