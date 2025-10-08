ETV Bharat / state

38 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail In Rajasthan's Sikar As 'Bull Comes On Track'

Sikar: As many as 38 wagons of a freight train derailed Tuesday night on the Ringas-Shrimadhopur rail corridor in Sikar district in Rajasthan allegedly after a bull suddenly came on the tracks.

The train carrying rice was going to Rewari from Phulera when it derailed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

"Thirty-eight wagons were derailed, of which 16 were empty and 22 were loaded with rice sacks. Two tracks of the freight corridor were affected due to the derailment, which occurred after a bull suddenly came on the tracks," PTI reported quoting a freight corridor official.

Rai Jain, Jaipur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the North Western Railway (NWR), said the incident occurred in the B cabin area near Shrimadhopur railway station, on the Mumbai-Delhi route.

While PTI reported that it was the bull that led to the accident, officials said the freight train was being diverted from the main line to the loop line when one wagon derailed, causing approximately 38 wagons behind it to derail in succession. The noise from the accident alerted people in the vicinity, and a crowd assembled near the railway track. The Railways is investigating the exact cause.

The incident happened hours after a goods train had derailed on Lalgarh-Phalodi route between Kolayat and Chani village in Bikaner district.