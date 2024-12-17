ETV Bharat / state

32 Vice-Chancellors In Madhya Pradesh Found Ineligible, Immediate Action Ordered

Bhopal: In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh government has revealed that 32 vice-chancellors of private universities in the state have been found ineligible due to insufficient teaching experience.

These vice-chancellors, appointed by private university managers, did not meet the mandatory requirement of 10 years of teaching experience as professors. As a result, action is now being taken to remove them from their posts.

In response to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the government informed that out of the 54 private universities in Madhya Pradesh, only 21 vice-chancellors have met the eligibility criteria.

Singhar had asked, "The Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission has issued a notice to about 32 private universities and given instructions regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors by following the standards. Universities should tell who all were appointed against the norms and who all have been removed."