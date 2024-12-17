32 Vice-Chancellors In Madhya Pradesh Found Ineligible, Immediate Action Ordered

Bhopal: In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh government has revealed that 32 vice-chancellors of private universities in the state have been found ineligible due to insufficient teaching experience.
These vice-chancellors, appointed by private university managers, did not meet the mandatory requirement of 10 years of teaching experience as professors. As a result, action is now being taken to remove them from their posts.
In response to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the government informed that out of the 54 private universities in Madhya Pradesh, only 21 vice-chancellors have met the eligibility criteria.
Singhar had asked, "The Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission has issued a notice to about 32 private universities and given instructions regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors by following the standards. Universities should tell who all were appointed against the norms and who all have been removed."
In reply, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "The Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission issued a letter on September 20, 2024, instructing the Chancellor of the university to remove the ineligible vice-chancellors immediately."
According to government information presented in the Assembly, only 21 vice-chancellors from the state's private universities were found to be eligible under the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These regulations require vice-chancellors to have at least 10 years of teaching experience as professors, a qualification that 32 vice-chancellors failed to meet. Consequently, these vice-chancellors were declared ineligible for their positions.
The government has instructed the concerned private universities to remove the ineligible vice-chancellors immediately and appoint acting vice-chancellors who meet the necessary qualifications. Minister Parmar said, "These universities have been given clear instructions to comply with the regulations and ensure proper appointments as per the qualification and criteria."