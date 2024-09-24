20 Two-Wheelers Damaged as Housing Complex Wall Collapses in Thane

Thane: At least 20 two-wheelers were damaged when the compound wall of a housing complex collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident which took place in Shivaji Nagar at around 4 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. A portion of the compound wall of the housing complex collapsed on vehicles parked by the side, he said, adding that 20 two-wheelers were damaged in the incident. Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared of the debris.

They removed the crushed two-wheelers aside and the remaining dangerous portion of the wall was also pulled down, the official said. The area around the wall has been cordoned off as a safety measure, he said. In another incident, a huge jackfruit tree fell on a godown, damaging its roof in Siddheshwar Talao area.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 am, Tadvi said. The city received 84.57 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rain spells of 30.98 mm and 49.28 mm lashed the city between 2.30 and 3.30 am and between 3.30 and 4.30 am, respectively, the official said. To date, the city has recorded 3,110.28 mm this monsoon season, compared to 3,192.88 mm in the corresponding period last year, he added.