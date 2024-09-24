ETV Bharat / state

20 Two-Wheelers Damaged as Housing Complex Wall Collapses in Thane

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

A compound wall in Thane collapsed early Tuesday morning, damaging at least 20 parked two-wheelers but causing no injuries. The collapse occurred after the city experienced heavy rains. Local disaster management teams responded promptly to remove debris and ensure safety.

A compound wall in Thane collapsed early Tuesday morning, damaging at least 20 parked two-wheelers but causing no injuries. The collapse occurred after the city experienced heavy rains. Local disaster management teams responded promptly to remove debris and ensure safety.
Representational Image (ANI)

Thane: At least 20 two-wheelers were damaged when the compound wall of a housing complex collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident which took place in Shivaji Nagar at around 4 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. A portion of the compound wall of the housing complex collapsed on vehicles parked by the side, he said, adding that 20 two-wheelers were damaged in the incident. Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared of the debris.

They removed the crushed two-wheelers aside and the remaining dangerous portion of the wall was also pulled down, the official said. The area around the wall has been cordoned off as a safety measure, he said. In another incident, a huge jackfruit tree fell on a godown, damaging its roof in Siddheshwar Talao area.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 am, Tadvi said. The city received 84.57 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rain spells of 30.98 mm and 49.28 mm lashed the city between 2.30 and 3.30 am and between 3.30 and 4.30 am, respectively, the official said. To date, the city has recorded 3,110.28 mm this monsoon season, compared to 3,192.88 mm in the corresponding period last year, he added.

Thane: At least 20 two-wheelers were damaged when the compound wall of a housing complex collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, civic officials said. No person was injured in the incident which took place in Shivaji Nagar at around 4 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. A portion of the compound wall of the housing complex collapsed on vehicles parked by the side, he said, adding that 20 two-wheelers were damaged in the incident. Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared of the debris.

They removed the crushed two-wheelers aside and the remaining dangerous portion of the wall was also pulled down, the official said. The area around the wall has been cordoned off as a safety measure, he said. In another incident, a huge jackfruit tree fell on a godown, damaging its roof in Siddheshwar Talao area.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 am, Tadvi said. The city received 84.57 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rain spells of 30.98 mm and 49.28 mm lashed the city between 2.30 and 3.30 am and between 3.30 and 4.30 am, respectively, the official said. To date, the city has recorded 3,110.28 mm this monsoon season, compared to 3,192.88 mm in the corresponding period last year, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUSING COMPLEX WALL COLLAPSEVEHICLES DAMAGED IN WALL COLLAPSETHANE WALL COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.