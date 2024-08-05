Three Terrorist Associates Arrested with Ammunition at J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : In a significant move against Terrorism, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with 1 RR and 90 BN CRPF, apprehended three Terrorist associates namely Dawood Ahmad Dar, S/O Nazir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, S/O Ghulam Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar, S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar. These individuals, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela, were detained during a joint naka-checking operation at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including, One pistol, One pistol magazine Eight pistol rounds One grenade One Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

As per the security forces, the apprehension of these terrorist associates and the seizure of arms and ammunition will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements in the district.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 163/2024 U/S 3/4 Explosive Substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, 38 UA(P) Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and an investigation is underway.