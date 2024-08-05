ETV Bharat / state

Three Terrorist Associates Arrested with Ammunition at J&K's Anantnag

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

The Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir apprehended three terrorist associates, who were found to be all residents of Hassanpora Tavela. The arrest will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements, officials said.

Terrorist Associates Arrested in JK's Anantnag
Terrorist Associates Arrested in JK's Anantnag (ETV Bharat)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : In a significant move against Terrorism, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with 1 RR and 90 BN CRPF, apprehended three Terrorist associates namely Dawood Ahmad Dar, S/O Nazir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, S/O Ghulam Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar, S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar. These individuals, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela, were detained during a joint naka-checking operation at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including, One pistol, One pistol magazine Eight pistol rounds One grenade One Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

As per the security forces, the apprehension of these terrorist associates and the seizure of arms and ammunition will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements in the district.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 163/2024 U/S 3/4 Explosive Substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, 38 UA(P) Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and an investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. 'Shocking Violence in Bangladesh Must Stop': UN Rights Chief

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : In a significant move against Terrorism, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with 1 RR and 90 BN CRPF, apprehended three Terrorist associates namely Dawood Ahmad Dar, S/O Nazir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, S/O Ghulam Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar, S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar. These individuals, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela, were detained during a joint naka-checking operation at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including, One pistol, One pistol magazine Eight pistol rounds One grenade One Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

As per the security forces, the apprehension of these terrorist associates and the seizure of arms and ammunition will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements in the district.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 163/2024 U/S 3/4 Explosive Substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, 38 UA(P) Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and an investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. 'Shocking Violence in Bangladesh Must Stop': UN Rights Chief

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TERRORISTSAMMUNITIONJKJAMMUTERRORIST ASSOCIATES HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.