ETV Bharat / state

22 Students Hospitalised Post-Lunch At Telangana School; Probe Underway

Authorities are investigating if the illness of 22 students from a Telangana government school is linked to the school lunch or snacks from nearby shops.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: At least 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of headaches and stomach aches. Officials are investigating whether the illness was linked to the lunch served at the school. The affected students had also eaten snacks from nearby bakeries and shops, and samples have been collected for laboratory testing, according to the District Educational Officer (DEO), based on preliminary information.

Over 400 students, along with district authorities, the school headmaster, and teachers, had the mid-day meal at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor on Tuesday. However, 22 students began experiencing symptoms of headaches, stomach pain, and vomiting at 3.30 pm. They were admitted to a hospital, where doctors confirmed they were safe after treatment, the official said. One student who vomited claimed the potatoes and brinjal were inadequately cooked, while another had a stomach ache.

It was alleged that the affected students fell ill after having lunch, though they had also eaten snacks from outside the school. District authorities are investigating the matter from all angles, said a senior official. This incident follows a similar case on November 20, when 17 students from the same school were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal.

Hyderabad: At least 22 students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of headaches and stomach aches. Officials are investigating whether the illness was linked to the lunch served at the school. The affected students had also eaten snacks from nearby bakeries and shops, and samples have been collected for laboratory testing, according to the District Educational Officer (DEO), based on preliminary information.

Over 400 students, along with district authorities, the school headmaster, and teachers, had the mid-day meal at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor on Tuesday. However, 22 students began experiencing symptoms of headaches, stomach pain, and vomiting at 3.30 pm. They were admitted to a hospital, where doctors confirmed they were safe after treatment, the official said. One student who vomited claimed the potatoes and brinjal were inadequately cooked, while another had a stomach ache.

It was alleged that the affected students fell ill after having lunch, though they had also eaten snacks from outside the school. District authorities are investigating the matter from all angles, said a senior official. This incident follows a similar case on November 20, when 17 students from the same school were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA SCHOOLSTUDENTS HOSPITALISED POST LUNCHDISTRICT EDUCATIONAL OFFICERNARAYANPET DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.