More Than 100 Students Hospitalised In Chandrapur; Food Poisoning Suspected

Over 100 students of Zilla Parishad school were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Chandrapur of Maharashtra.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Chandrapur: More than 100 students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Friday.

A total of 106 students of Zilla Parishad school in Pardi in the district's Saoli tehsil had meals in the institution on Wednesday afternoon and then complained of stomach ache and experienced vomiting later that night, the official said.

"After they reached school on Thursday, the students showed the same symptoms. So they were first taken to the rural hospital and primary health centre. They were shifted to other facilities later. Currently, 62 students are in the sub-district hospital in Mul tehsil, 20 in Gadchiroli district hospital, 17 in Saoli and the rest in Chandrapur's Government Medical College and Hospital," district civil surgeon Dr Mahadeo Chinchole said.

"The students are in stable condition and are under observation at these hospitals. The food samples have been collected by the Food and Drug Administration for analysis as part of the probe," Chinchole added.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the administration to take all efforts to provide the best treatment to students. He asked the district authorities to thoroughly probe the incident.

