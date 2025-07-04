Jharkhand: 80 Girls Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning In Godda School, Probe Underway

Godda: At least 80 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Jharkhand's Godda district fell ill on Wednesday after reportedly consuming contaminated food, officials said. The affected girls were rushed to Sadar Hospital after complaining of severe vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after eating breakfast, they added.

According to officials, it is suspected that a lizard may have fallen into the breakfast served at the school, triggering a case of food poisoning. "While 50 students were discharged after receiving first aid, 30 others are still undergoing treatments. All the students are said to be out of danger," they added.

Godda District Education Officer Mithila Tudu confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest food poisoning. She said, "The girls are stable and under treatment. If negligence is found, strict action will be taken. A probe has been ordered to determine the cause of contamination."

Jharkhand minister Sanjay Yadav took prompt action by dispatching his son Rajneesh Yadav to the hospital to take cognisance of the situation. He directed the hospital authorities to ensure proper medical care for the affected girls. Meanwhile, the district administration has collected food samples and sent them for testing.

Several students and their parents alleged that a lizard was found in the breakfast, though officials have yet to confirm this. The Food Safety Department has launched a detailed investigation and the findings will determine the exact cause. The education department has also assured improved monitoring of food quality and hygiene at hostels. Officials have promised to issue strict guidelines and increase surprise inspections to prevent such lapses in the future.