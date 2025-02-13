ETV Bharat / state

Security Stepped Up At Jamia, 10 Students Detained For Protest

New Delhi: Security personnel deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the view of students' protest, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Over 10 Jamia Millia Islamia University students were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars, who were served show-cause notices for allegedly organising a demonstration last year, an official said on Thursday.

The protest began on Monday, with students condemning what they termed as the administration’s "crackdown on student activism." The University claimed the protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action.

According to police sources, the university requested police intervention to remove the students from the protest site to maintain law and order. "We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

Sharing a statement from the university, another police officer said that over 10 students had been detained and further investigation was underway. In a statement, the university said a handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10.

"Since then, they have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin," the statement read.

It said protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action.