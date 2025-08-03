Fake Embassy Case: Ghaziabad Police Add Several Sections To FIR Against Accused After Interrogation

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: UP STF and Ghaziabad Police have added several sections to the FIR registered against Harshvardhan Jain arrested for running a fake embassy in Kavi Nagar.

DCP City Dhaval Jaiswal said sections 318, 338 and 336 of BNS have been added to the FIR registered against Jain who was sent to jail after his remand ended on Saturday. Rajkumar Mishra, Additional SP of STF's Noida Unit said, "After five days of interrogation, Harshvardhan Jain was produced in the local court after medical examination on Saturday. He has been sent to District Jail, Ghaziabad."

During the five-day police custody, Jain was interrogated and police claim he revealed vital information on the case. Police also recovered vital evidences from the illegal embassy in Kavi Nagar. By piecing together the evidence recovered from the fake embassy and the information received from Jain during interrogation, the police are trying to unravel whether other people were involved in the fraud.

On Monday, July 28, the Ghaziabad CJM Court approved a police remand for Jain from 10 am on July 29 to 4 pm on August 2. The court stressed that no mental or physical torture should be inflicted, and also allowed the accused's advocate to be present. Harshvardhan Jain had been falsely claiming to be an ambassador for two nations and a political advisor for four. His links to Turkey and London are also being closely monitored by security agencies.

​Jain allegedly used morphed photos with high-ranking Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and President, to prove credibility to his fraudulent claims. A case was registered against him by STF Noida Unit Inspector Sachin Kumar at Kavinagar police station.

From the fake embassy, authorities recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches. During initial interrogation, Jain admitted to brokering jobs domestically and internationally for many years. According to the STF Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000.