11 Schools Get Show Cause Notice After Delhi Government Inspected Over 600 Schools Over Fee Hike

New Delhi: The Delhi government issued show cause notices to 11 schools after inspecting over 600 private schools on Wednesday, following several complaints over fee hikes.

According to an official statement, the Delhi government has formed district-level committees headed by the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMS) to investigate private schools over complaints of fee hikes.

These committees also include deputy directors of education, accounts officers and principals of government schools. These teams have been directed to audit the private schools mentioned in the complaints received.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to take action against such schools. He said, "AAP had the option to take action against the schools, but they were using those resources in the elections of other states. Our government has come up with a resolution to give relief to the people of Delhi."

Sood said that a list of 18 questions has been prepared, and the schools mentioned in the complaint will have to answer them. He also released an email ID where people can complain regarding the issues related to the fee hikes in the schools.

"Following these complaints, action will be taken against the schools," Sood said. He also said that in the next 10 days, the Rekha Gupta-led government will reveal the names of the schools that have increased fees.

"There are 1677 private schools in Delhi. 355 schools are on government land. We are being accused of increasing the fees of schools in Delhi. I challenge (AAP leader) Manish Sisodia that if he has proof, then he should take it to the police station and get an FIR registered. Let the investigations reveal who is taking bribes," Sood added.

"Schools are temples of learning, but a private school was caught committing a fraud of Rs 15 crores. The AAP government allowed the schools to increase their fee by at least 15 per cent," Sood claimed.