32 Roads Closed In Himachal As Rain Continues In Parts Of State

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): A total of 32 roads were closed for vehicular movement and 26 power supply schemes were disrupted in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as rain continued to lash parts of the state, officials said. Moderate rain lashed parts of the state and Kalpa received 30.4 mm of rainfall since Wednesday evening, followed by Sangla 26.2 mm, Nichar 18.8 mm, Moorang 14.5 mm, Samdho 11.5 mm, Chopal 11 mm, Sarahan 9 mm, Tabo and Bharmaur 8 mm each, Manali and Kufri 4 mm each and Keylong 3 mm, the India Meteorological Department here said.

On Thursday morning, 11 roads were closed in Mandi, 10 in Kangra, five each in Shimla and Kullu and one in Sirmaur district, according to officials. The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning on September 25. The Met Office has four colour-coded warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 to September 19 stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 572.9 mm of rainfall against an average of 701.7 mm. According to officials, 173 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till date, while 31 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said.

Read More