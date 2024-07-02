Over 6,000 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Yatra On 4th Day

Srinagar: Over 6,000 pilgrims left Jammu for the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on Tuesday, the fourth day of the yatra, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

A total of 6,537 pilgrims, including 5091 men, 1102 women, 19 children, 301 sadhus and 24 sadhvis left Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a fleet of 261 vehicles towards Baltal in Sonmarg and Nunwan in Pahalgam Base Camps in Kashmir.

The paramilitary and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are ensuring security on the 300 km Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The journey is considered to be one of the most challenging routes where pilgrims can choose between two routes, the traditional 46-km Pahalgam route and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route.