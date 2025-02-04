Five Persons Detained In Kashmir For Smuggling SIMs Inside Jails

Srinagar: At least five persons were detained by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Tuesday for their involvement in transporting and smuggling SIM cards to terrorists lodged in highly secured jails, according to officials.

An official has said that five individuals were detained for interrogation and questioning for their involvement in a criminal conspiracy hatched with anti-national elements aiming at procuring, transporting and smuggling SIM cards inside the Central Jail premises.

These SIMs were meant to be used by jail inmates including the ones involved in terrorism and narco-terrorism, the official added. The suspects were detained in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 06/2023 u/s 153-A, 505, 121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA (P) Act of Police Station CIK, the official said.

Earlier, the sleuths of the CIK had carried out searches inside the Central Jail premises and found that these suspects in connivance with some inmates procured and transported SIM cards inside the Jail for use in a variety of terror-related activities.

“The role of PoS/vendors of different Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) who have issued these SIM cards is being ascertained and further arrests are expected,” added the official.

Without divulging their names, the official further said that the detained persons hail from three districts including Srinagar, Anantnag and Bandipora.