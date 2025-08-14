ETV Bharat / state

30 Injured As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Delhi.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

Barabanki: A private double-decker bus overturned on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway here, leaving 30 passengers injured, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Delhi. According to police, the driver of the sleeper bus lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the highway, triggering chaos at the site near Dharouli village.

Hearing passengers' cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and started rescuing those trapped inside the bus. Police and administrative officials also reached the site soon after being informed about the accident. After about an hour, all injured passengers were pulled out and sent to Ram Sanehi Ghat Community Health Centre (CHC).

CHC Superintendent Dr. Amresh Verma said treatment was provided to 30 injured passengers at the facility, with two in critical condition transferred to the district hospital.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anurag Singh and Circle Officer Jatashankar Mishra said a JCB machine was used to move the bus aside and restore traffic movement on the highway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi said there were no fatalities in the incident. The administration acted to provide prompt medical care to the injured and ensure smooth traffic movement on the highway. Officials attributed the crash to heavy rain and slippery road. They urged passengers and locals to exercise caution.

