7 People Present With Zubeen Garg During His Last Moments Yet To Respond To CID Summons: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said barring one, seven others present with singer Zubeen Garg during his last moments in Singapore were yet to respond to CID summons.

Sarma said Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19, has responded to the summons of the SIT probing into his death.

Kalita will come to Guwahati on Tuesday, the CM said. However, the seven others have not said anything about coming to Assam to help in the investigation, Sarma said at a media briefing here.

''We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, we can finish the investigation. We will motivate them to cooperate with us,'' he said.

''We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow,'' Sarma said.

Sarma said some family members claim they cannot come because Singapore police is not allowing them, while others say their jobs abroad would be at risk if they return for interrogation. The CID has issued summons to 8 out of the 11 people who were in the yacht with the singer when the incident happened.

He also said the Assam Police was not required to go to Singapore for the investigation, as under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), ''whatever evidence the Singapore Police gathers will be shared with us''.

"Our request has already been sent to Singapore, but no foreign country will allow the police of another country to investigate on their soil,'' the chief minister added. Four persons, including Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, Singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

The CM said central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department will look into the accounts of Mahanta and ''we have already requested them to help us''.

''We do not want to spare anybody and so we will need the help of central agencies during the process'', he said. Asked about funds released for the NEIF, Sarma said the state government has released very little amount and this year and ''I rejected all the files'.

''Mahanta had raised money for the festivals from our neighbouring states in the North East and not from Assam. I last attended his function in 2015 and not after that'', he added.

On Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi's demand for a CBI inquiry into Garg’s death, Sarma accused him of "doing politics over a dead person" and labelled him a "politician of the lowest level."