Five People of Same Family Killed In Road Mishap In Bihar

Arrah (Bihar): Five people of the same family were killed and two others seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the mishap took place when the family members were returning to their hometown Bhojpur after visiting Vindhyanchal in Uttar Pradesh to seek the blessing of their deity.

"While they were on their way, the car's driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle dashed into the divider and it overturned near Bibiganj in the jurisdiction of Gajarajganj police station on the National Highway 922," the senior police official added.

The deceased hailed from Kamiryagoan village in the jurisdiction of Ajimabad police station. They were currently staying at Beli Road in Patna.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Their bodies will be handed over to their kin following a post-mortem." A case will be registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital and their condition is stated to be serious," the police official added.

Meanwhile, at least four persons, including a woman, died and three others were injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked along the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on August 21.