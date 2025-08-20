ETV Bharat / state

Three People Killed After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj: Police

New Delhi: Three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

“Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital,” he said.