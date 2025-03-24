ETV Bharat / state

Eight Persons Detained In Kashmir For Glorifying Terrorism On Social Media

Kashmir Police detained eight people for spreading extremist ideologies online, with some minors handed over to parents after counselling.

Kashmir Police detained eight people for spreading extremist ideologies online, with some minors handed over to parents after counselling.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 9:41 PM IST

Srinagar: Eight persons were detained for questioning on the charges of glorifying terrorism and spreading anti-national propaganda on social media in Kashmir, a J&K police cyber official said.

The detained individuals were allegedly operating adverse social media handles and were identified for posting content that promoted terrorism and extremist ideologies, he said.

The official said that security proceedings have been initiated against the four persons. Some others were also found involved and last they were minors, they were handed over to their parents after proper counselling, said a cyber police spokesperson. But they will remain under close surveillance, it added.

“Cyber Police Srinagar is actively monitoring social media platforms to identify individuals engaged in spreading extremist content, inciting violence, or attempting to disrupt public order,” the police said. “Any attempt to glorify terrorism, promote secessionist ideologies, or spread misinformation against national integrity will be dealt with strictly under the law.”

The Police urged social media users to act responsibly and refrain from activities that violate legal and ethical norms. “Stringent legal action including prosecution under relevant laws will be taken against those found misusing digital platforms for unlawful purposes,” police added. The official said that the police are committed to ensuring a safe and lawful cyberspace.

