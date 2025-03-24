ETV Bharat / state

Eight Persons Detained In Kashmir For Glorifying Terrorism On Social Media

Srinagar: Eight persons were detained for questioning on the charges of glorifying terrorism and spreading anti-national propaganda on social media in Kashmir, a J&K police cyber official said.

The detained individuals were allegedly operating adverse social media handles and were identified for posting content that promoted terrorism and extremist ideologies, he said.

The official said that security proceedings have been initiated against the four persons. Some others were also found involved and last they were minors, they were handed over to their parents after proper counselling, said a cyber police spokesperson. But they will remain under close surveillance, it added.