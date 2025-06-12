ETV Bharat / state

29 Held In Connection With Clashes Near Kolkata

The violence erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala, Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

Kolkata: Twenty-nine people have been arrested in connection with clashes between two groups in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday. The situation in Maheshtala under the Rabindranagar Police Station, where the clashes broke out on Wednesday, is now under control, the Diamond Harbour Police district said.

"Three cases have been registered in connection with the clashes and 29 people have been arrested so far," the police said on X. The situation in the Rabindranagar Police Station area is now "completely under control", the police said in a social media post.

"Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is in place to maintain peace in the area," it said. The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala in the South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

Tension simmered in the Rabindranagar area near Kolkata on Wednesday as the violent clash between two groups spiralled into widespread unrest, leaving several police personnel injured and multiple vehicles vandalised, prompting heavy reinforcements and political fallout. The police had said five people were injured in the clashes.

The opposition BJP demanded deployment of central forces in the trouble-torn area, while the ruling TMC accused the saffron party of politicising a local issue.

