Delhi: 3 Children Among 5 Injured In Cylinder Blast In Kishan Ganj

New Delhi: A couple and their three children were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house, causing three walls of a room to collapse in the Kishan Ganj area of north Delhi on Monday morning, officials said.

Police said the injured have been identified as Hazrat (40), his wife Rukshar (38), their sons Hussan (7) and Chhote (5), and daughter Afiya (6). The fire was caused by a gas leak due to the cylinder being left on, officials added.

"Around 9.22 am on Monday, a fire incident was reported behind the Pratap Singh Metro Station at Nai Basti, Kishan Ganj. According to reports, a cooking gas cylinder exploded, causing a fire in which several people were burned," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

Teams from both the police and fire departments promptly arrived at the scene. While the fire was quickly brought under control, the force of the explosion caused three walls of one room to collapse, he added.

"A call regarding the cylinder blast in a jhuggi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in Kishan Ganj was received around 9:30 am, and multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the location immediately," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.