Three People Drown In Ranchi Waterfall On Friday

The group had visited the waterfall for a picnic when the incident took place in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Friday.

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

Ranchi: Three men, aged between 20 and 25 years, drowned while bathing in Tiru waterfall in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Friday, police said.

The waterfall, located under the Budmu police station area, is around 40 km from the state capital. Budmu police station in-charge Ritesh Kumar confirmed that the victims included one from Chanho and two from Ranchi.

The group had visited the waterfall for a picnic when the incident happened. Local divers retrieved the bodies from the water, but the victims were declared dead at a nearby hospital, Kumar added.

