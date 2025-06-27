3 Dead After Debt-Ridden Family Consumes Poison In UP's Bijnor

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: The death toll in the incident where four members of a debt-ridden labourer's family consumed poison has risen to three, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the incident took place in the Kandera village under Noorpur police station, where Pukhraj, a labourer who earned his livelihood by driving a horse cart, consumed poison along with his wife Rameshiya (50) and daughters Anita (21) and Seetu alias Sunita (18) on Thursday morning.

The family took the extreme step allegedly due to constant harassment from lenders over unpaid debts. Rameshiya and Anita died during treatment on Thursday, while Pukhraj and Seetu were referred to a hospital in Meerut. Seetu succumbed late at night, the SP said.

According to the police, Pukhraj had taken a loan a few years ago for his daughter's wedding, and over time, the couple found themselves trapped in a worsening cycle of debt. On Thursday morning, he allegedly had a heated argument with his son Sachin over loan repayments, following which the four consumed poison.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said an investigation is underway to determine whether the family was being harassed over the loan.