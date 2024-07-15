ETV Bharat / state

15 Passengers Injured As APSRTC Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Van On NH 44

Jadcharla (Telangana): More than 15 people suffered injuries after an APSRTC bus in which they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a van on National Highway 44 in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district on Monday.

The accident took place near Bureddipalli in Jadcharla mandal of the district at around 1.45 am. The bus had departed from MGBS in Hyderabad at midnight and was heading towards Dharmavaram depot of Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh.

On reaching Jadcharla mandal, while taking a U turn in Bureddipalli, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and skid off to the right side of the road, where it collided with the van before it caught fire. The bus was badly damaged by the flames, police said.

The driver along with several passengers were seriously injured. The passersbys helped the passengers to come out of the bus by breaking the glass windows. Soon, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescue operations were launched.

All the injured were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. According to police, a major disaster could have occurred had the passengers not come out of the bus on time.