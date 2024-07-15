ETV Bharat / state

15 Passengers Injured As APSRTC Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Van On NH 44

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

The APSRTC bus was heading towards Dharmavaram depot in Andhra Pradesh's Srisatyasai district from Hyderabad when it lost control while taking a U turn and rammed into a van. Flames erupted from the bus after the collision.

15 Passengers Injured As APSRTC Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Van On NH 44
APSRTC bus catches fire after colliding with van (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jadcharla (Telangana): More than 15 people suffered injuries after an APSRTC bus in which they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a van on National Highway 44 in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district on Monday.

The accident took place near Bureddipalli in Jadcharla mandal of the district at around 1.45 am. The bus had departed from MGBS in Hyderabad at midnight and was heading towards Dharmavaram depot of Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh.

On reaching Jadcharla mandal, while taking a U turn in Bureddipalli, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and skid off to the right side of the road, where it collided with the van before it caught fire. The bus was badly damaged by the flames, police said.

The driver along with several passengers were seriously injured. The passersbys helped the passengers to come out of the bus by breaking the glass windows. Soon, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescue operations were launched.

All the injured were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. According to police, a major disaster could have occurred had the passengers not come out of the bus on time.

Some of the injured, identified as Lakshmi Devi from Ananthapuram, Sanjeeva from Ananthapuram, Mohan from Kookatpally in Hyderabad, Maithili from Hyderabad, Karthik from Nandyala, Dastagiri from Nandyala, Hiralal from Kothi in Hyderabad, Archana from Nacharam in Hyderabad, Sunil from Ananthapuram, Gayatri from Ananthapuram and others, are undergoing treatment, police said.

Doctors said more than 15 injured people are hospitalised and their condition is stable. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, police said adding that investigations are on.

Read more

Rescuers In Nepal Recover 11 Bodies After Landslide Swept 2 Buses Of People Into A River

Jadcharla (Telangana): More than 15 people suffered injuries after an APSRTC bus in which they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a van on National Highway 44 in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district on Monday.

The accident took place near Bureddipalli in Jadcharla mandal of the district at around 1.45 am. The bus had departed from MGBS in Hyderabad at midnight and was heading towards Dharmavaram depot of Srisatyasai district of Andhra Pradesh.

On reaching Jadcharla mandal, while taking a U turn in Bureddipalli, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and skid off to the right side of the road, where it collided with the van before it caught fire. The bus was badly damaged by the flames, police said.

The driver along with several passengers were seriously injured. The passersbys helped the passengers to come out of the bus by breaking the glass windows. Soon, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescue operations were launched.

All the injured were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. According to police, a major disaster could have occurred had the passengers not come out of the bus on time.

Some of the injured, identified as Lakshmi Devi from Ananthapuram, Sanjeeva from Ananthapuram, Mohan from Kookatpally in Hyderabad, Maithili from Hyderabad, Karthik from Nandyala, Dastagiri from Nandyala, Hiralal from Kothi in Hyderabad, Archana from Nacharam in Hyderabad, Sunil from Ananthapuram, Gayatri from Ananthapuram and others, are undergoing treatment, police said.

Doctors said more than 15 injured people are hospitalised and their condition is stable. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, police said adding that investigations are on.

Read more

Rescuers In Nepal Recover 11 Bodies After Landslide Swept 2 Buses Of People Into A River

TAGGED:

APSRTC BUS CATCHES FIREFLAMES ERUPTED FROM THE BUSACCIDENTBUS CATCHES FIRE AFTER COLLISION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.