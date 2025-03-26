13 Parties To Urge Centre To Defer Manipur Delimitation Until 2001 Census 'Errors' Rectified

Imphal: Representatives of at least 13 political parties met in Imphal on Tuesday, and resolved to urge the Centre to defer the delimitation exercise in the state directed by the Supreme Court until the "errors" in the 2001 Census are rectified.

The BJP and the Congress stayed away from the meeting, which was attended by representatives of NPP, JD(U), CPI(M), RPI (Athawale), Manipur Peoples' Party, CPI, TMC, AAP, NCP(SCP), Shiv Sena, BSP, Forward Bloc, and RSP. The Supreme Court on March 17 granted three months to the Centre for carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

"Leaders of various political parties participated in the discussions, aimed at addressing concerns and formulating a collective approach regarding the upcoming delimitation process. Based on that, it was resolved that no delimitation be conducted till the errors in the 2001 Census are rectified," NPP state president Y Joykumar told reporters after the meeting.

"It was also resolved to appeal to the Centre that the delimitation be deferred till 2026, after which the national delimitation is likely to be conducted based on the new Census. Under the prevailing situation, delimitation is not feasible," he added.

Singh urged the BJP and Congress to join the next meeting and endorse the resolution. The top court had previously raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in these states despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process.

The Centre said while consultations were underway for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing violence in Manipur made the situation unconducive. The court gave the direction while hearing a plea filed by "Delimitation Demand Committee for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Nagaland in North East India".

It alleged selective denial of delimitation in these states, claiming a violation of the fundamental right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution. The plea highlighted that despite decades of elections being conducted peacefully in these states, no delimitation took place since the amendment of the Delimitation Act in 2002.

It left the northeastern states at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the country, it added. Civil bodies led by Meitei group COCOMI have been campaigning that delimitation cannot be conducted in the state till NRC is fully implemented, and all the illegal immigrants in the electoral rolls are identified.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in the state since May 2023. The Centre imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.