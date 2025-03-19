ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 4 Office-Goers Killed As Vehicle Carrying Them Catches Fire Near Pune

A Tempo traveller ferrying employees to their office suddenly caught fire, resulting in four deaths, while some managed to evict themselves.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Pune: In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, four employees of a private firm were killed after their company vehicle carrying a group of staffers caught fire in Pune district in Maharashtra. Police said that the incident occurred at Hinjewadi in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

A tempo traveller was ferrying some employees of the company to their office. When the vehicle was near Dassault Systemes, it suddenly caught fire, prompting the driver to slow down, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad of Hinjewadi.

“While some employees managed to come out, four of their colleagues could not evict themselves and died. The work to remove the bodies from the vehicle is underway,” he added.

