ETV Bharat / state

Three Members of a Family Killed over Witchcraft Allegations in Jharkhand Village

Chaibasa: Three members of a family were brutally murdered in the Tebo police station area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, after being accused of practicing witchcraft, the police said on Saturday. The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Dugulu Purti, his wife Suku Horo (50), and their daughter Daskir Purti (23). The bodies were found in a nearby forest, according to police.

The killings occurred on Thursday night in Siankel village which falls in Champwa Panchayat but the police only learned of the incident on Saturday due to delays in communication.

Villagers reportedly attacked the family, stripped them, beat them with sticks, and killed them with sharp weapons. After the murder, the bodies were dragged to a forest using ropes tied around their necks. The attack followed a village panchayat meeting held a few days ago where the couple was accused of witchcraft and threatened with death, police said.

According to the information received by the police, a panchayat was held in the village a few days ago, where Dugulu Purti and his wife Suku Horo were accused of practicing witchcraft and sorcery. They were also threatened with death in the panchayat.