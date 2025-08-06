ETV Bharat / state

Nine Naxals Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Nine Naxalites, including six carrying a collective bounty of Rs 24 lakh, surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing their frustration with the “hollow” Maoist ideology, atrocities on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, said Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

The surrendered cadres include Baksu Oyam (27), a party member in the Maad division of Maoists who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, and two area committee members, Budhram Potam (36) and Hidma alias Hiria (26), carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, he said. Three others are identified as Mangu Uika (38), Roshan Karam (24) and Manglo Podiam (23), who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their heads.

Police said the surrendered Naxals were impressed by the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme of the state government, the new surrender and rehabilitation policy, and “Poona Margham (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration)- a rehabilitation initiative launched by Bastar Range police.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided with assistance of Rs 50,000 each. They will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, police said. Police said 277 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district so far this year.