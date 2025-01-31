ETV Bharat / state

Ten Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Five Carried Cumulative Reward Of Rs 6 Lakh

Bijapur: At least ten Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads, surrendered in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, the police said.

Of these, Arjun Madkam alias Arjun Genne (20) was the Niyamgiri area committee member under the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, an official said.

Hadma Tati alias Morli (38) was the Palaguda Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) Jantana Sarkar vice-president and headed the Chetna Natya Mandli, a cultural wing of the Maoists, the official has added.