Ten Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Five Carried Cumulative Reward Of Rs 6 Lakh

Of the surrendered Naxalites, Arjun Madkam is the Niyamgiri area committee member who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, officials said.

Naxalites surrender in Bijapur.
Naxalites surrender in Bijapur. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

Bijapur: At least ten Naxalites, five of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads, surrendered in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, the police said.

Of these, Arjun Madkam alias Arjun Genne (20) was the Niyamgiri area committee member under the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, an official said.

Hadma Tati alias Morli (38) was the Palaguda Revolutionary Party Committee (RPC) Jantana Sarkar vice-president and headed the Chetna Natya Mandli, a cultural wing of the Maoists, the official has added.

Hunga Madvi alias Pedda (42) was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (DAKMS) head, while Bhima Madvi alias Nandu Bhima (34) and Nanda Madkam alias Kayar Nanda (45) were the Jantana Sarkar presidents of Errapalli and Palaguda RPCs.

"Tati, Madvi, Bhima and Nanda carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each. Dula Madvi alias Bodda was the Palaguda RPC Jantana Sarkar member and headed the agriculture wing. The other four were lower rung cadres," the official said.

In 2025, as many as 23 Naxalites surrendered in the Bijapur district, while 46 have been arrested and 17 gunned down, as per the police.

