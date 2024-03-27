2 women among 6 Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a major successful operation against Naxal insurgency, six of their cadres including two women were neutralised in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

The gunfight took place in the forest area located along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The operation involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites from People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) platoon no. 10 of Maoists, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including two women, and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot", the IG said. The identity of the dead Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Many other Naxalites were reported to be injured in the gunfight and the search operation was still underway in the area, he added. Bijapur district is located in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Reacting to the killings, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said Naxal violence was a "big problem" in the state. "Elections will come and go, but this is a big problem of Chhattisgarh, which has to be solved," he said.

Officials said the operation indicates a significant blow to the Naxal insurgency in the region as security forces intensify efforts to combat the threat posed by the extremist group. Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the operation and the identities of those neutralised. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in regions affected by the Naxal insurgency.

Earlier on March 23, Two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada.