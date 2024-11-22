ETV Bharat / state

10 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Sukma: Police

Acting on information about presence of Naxalite in Bhejji area, a DRG team went to the spot and an exchange of fire took place.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Sukma: Nearly 10 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar division of the southern area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday morning.

"A heavy exchange of fire occurred and search operations are being conducted," Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said.

The encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxalites began at around 6 am in Bhejji area of ​​Konta in Sukma. Chavan said information about the Naxalites were received from an informer in Bhejji area following which, a team of DRG jawans were sent to the forests of Bhejji. More information will be available once the search operation is completed, the SP said.

It is being told that the Naxalites reached Chhattisgarh via Odisha. The security personnel surrounded them and an exchange of fire took place. It is also being said that a huge cache of ammunition and arms, including three automatic pistols were recovered from the site.

On Thursday, an Naxalite was killed and a security jawan injured in an encounter in Malkangiri along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. It was learnt that that Naxals had entered into Odisha from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Earlier this week, a two-day-long encounter took place in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district and five Naxals were killed in the incident.

