Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Six naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. Speaking to mediapersons, a senior police official said a gunfight broke out in the afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation in the area following inputs about the presence of cadres.

"Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," he said. The operation is still underway, he added.

On July 5, one Naxalite was killed in an encounter between Maoists and security forces at Indravati National Park in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.