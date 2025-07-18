Six Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Six naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. Speaking to mediapersons, a senior police official said a gunfight broke out in the afternoon in the forest of Abujhmad region when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation in the area following inputs about the presence of cadres.
"Multiple exchanges of fire between the security forces and Maoists occurred since the afternoon. So far, the bodies of six Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site along with AK-47/SLR rifles, other weapons, explosive material and daily use items," he said. The operation is still underway, he added.
On July 5, one Naxalite was killed in an encounter between Maoists and security forces at Indravati National Park in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
On July 9, a team of Basaguda Police and CRPF arrested two Maoists and received bomb-making material and earth-digging tools from them. The arrested Maoists are Undam Laxman (22) and Madkam Hidam (24). While Undam was a militia in Peddagalur RPC, Hidma was a CNM member in Nendra RPC.
The Union government has tasked the security forces and state authorities to eliminate Naxalites by March 2026.
Read More: