ETV Bharat / state

12 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Twelve Naxalites killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Bijapur district on Sunday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Updated : Feb 9, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Bijapur: Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The gunfight broke out at a forest in the Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said. Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway in the area and further details were awaited, he added.

Bijapur: Twelve Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The gunfight broke out at a forest in the Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said. Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway in the area and further details were awaited, he added.

Last Updated : Feb 9, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJAPURNAXALITES KILLED IN ENCOUNTERANTI NAXALITE OPERATIONCHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.