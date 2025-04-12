ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A gunfight broke out in Indravati National Park between Naxalites and security forces, resulting in the deaths of two Naxalites.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said. A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said, adding that the operation was underway in the area. With the latest action, 137 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said. A gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

Bodies of two Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said, adding that the operation was underway in the area. With the latest action, 137 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 121 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Read More

  1. J&K: 2 More Terrorists Gunned Down In Kishtwar Op; JCO Killed In Action Along LoC In Sunderbani
  2. Encounter Underway In Jammu Kashmir’s Udhampur, 2 To 3 Militants Trapped
  3. Chhattisgarh: Two Jawans Injured In Encounter With Naxalites

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARHNAXALITES KILLED IN ENCOUNTERENCOUNTER IN BIJAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.