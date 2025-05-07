ETV Bharat / state

Over 15 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

More than 15 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Representational image
Representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: At least 15 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Police officials said on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

Bijapur: At least 15 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Police officials said on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJAPURCHHATTISGARHENCOUNTER IN BIJAPURCHHATTISGARH NAXAL ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.