Over 15 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: At least 15 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Police officials said on Wednesday.
Further details are awaited.
Published : May 7, 2025 at 10:15 AM IST
