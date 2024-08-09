Eleven Naxalites Including Five Women Maoists Surrendered in Sukma District

Sukma: Under the anti-naxal operation and Niyad Nellanar scheme, the police in Chhattisgarh are continuously getting big successes. On Friday, 11 Maoists surrendered before the police. Five women Maoists are also among those who left the path of terrorism. The government had in the past announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on each of these 11 Naxalites. Under the Niyad Nellnar scheme, all the surrendered Naxalites will be given the benefit of the government's rehabilitation policy.

All the Naxalites who surrendered were associated with the Naxal organization for a long time. All these Maoists were active in Sukma district. The police was looking for these Maoists for a long time. Anti-Naxal operation is being carried out in the entire Bastar. During the anti-Naxal operation, the force is going inside the forest and surrounding the Maoists.

''Anti-Naxal operation is being carried out continuously in the district. The benefits of the government's scheme Nellanar Yonja are being extended to the people living in the interior areas. We are constantly appealing to the stray Maoists to surrender. Influenced by the government's new rehabilitation policy, 11 Maoists have surrendered today on World Tribal Day''. - Nikhil Rakhecha, ASP, Sukma.