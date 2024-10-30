ETV Bharat / state

8 Naxalites Arrested From Three Places In Sukma District

Sukma: Eight Naxalites have been arrested from three different places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

While six cadres were apprehended from the Chintalnar police station area, one each was held from Konta and Chintagufa police station limits on Tuesday, a police official said.

Joint teams of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), 165th and 150th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and district police were involved in making the arrests, he said.