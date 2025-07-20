ETV Bharat / state

Four Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday. Police arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit UPPK from Kangla Pat in Imphal West district on Saturday. He has been identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei (23). A militant belonging to KCP (PWG) was nabbed from the parking area of Polo Ground in Imphal West district on Friday. He was identified as Nanaoh (43) and was involved in extorting shops in the valley area.

He also mediated between groups in matters related to crimes against women by means of criminal intimidation and through kangaroo courts, a police statement said. An active cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK was arrested from Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Saturday. Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army from Napet village in Imphal East district on Saturday.