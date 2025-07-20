ETV Bharat / state

Four Militants Arrested In Manipur

Four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits were arrested by security forces from Imphal East and West districts of Manipur.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 20, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday. Police arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit UPPK from Kangla Pat in Imphal West district on Saturday. He has been identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei (23). A militant belonging to KCP (PWG) was nabbed from the parking area of Polo Ground in Imphal West district on Friday. He was identified as Nanaoh (43) and was involved in extorting shops in the valley area.

He also mediated between groups in matters related to crimes against women by means of criminal intimidation and through kangaroo courts, a police statement said. An active cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK was arrested from Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Saturday. Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army from Napet village in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Also, security forces seized a .303 rifle, a country-made .32 pistol, a country-made single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, an improvised rocket bomb, three improvised hand grenades, cartridges, and other items from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Read More

  1. Militant Arrested In Manipur, Arms Recovered In Separate Operation
  2. Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Imphal: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday. Police arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit UPPK from Kangla Pat in Imphal West district on Saturday. He has been identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei (23). A militant belonging to KCP (PWG) was nabbed from the parking area of Polo Ground in Imphal West district on Friday. He was identified as Nanaoh (43) and was involved in extorting shops in the valley area.

He also mediated between groups in matters related to crimes against women by means of criminal intimidation and through kangaroo courts, a police statement said. An active cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK was arrested from Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Saturday. Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army from Napet village in Imphal East district on Saturday.

Also, security forces seized a .303 rifle, a country-made .32 pistol, a country-made single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, an improvised rocket bomb, three improvised hand grenades, cartridges, and other items from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Read More

  1. Militant Arrested In Manipur, Arms Recovered In Separate Operation
  2. Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURIMPHALMILITANTS ARRESTED IN MANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.