Seven Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested seven militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Friday. All arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday from Imphal West, Tengnoupal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, they said. Two active cadres of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army were apprehended from Wangoi Bazar in Imphal West district, an officer said.

The central forces arrested one each belonging to the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and outlawed PREPAK (Pro) from the vicinity of the border pillar 87 along the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district. One active member of the banned KCP (PWG) was held from the Sekmaijing Khunou area in Kakching district, another police officer said, adding that the accused was involved in extortion activities in the valley area.

One woman cadre of the outlawed KCP (PSC) was apprehended from Phaknung Thongkhong in Imphal East district on Wednesday. Another active member of the proscribed outfit Prepak was arrested from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi Bazar in Bishnupur district for allegedly being involved in extortion activities. Arms and ammunition were seized from his residence on Wednesday, the officer added. Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.