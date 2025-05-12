3 Militants Arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested three militants of two proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in Manipur, police said on Monday. One active cadre of the banned outfit Prepak, was apprehended from Porompat DC Road in Imphal East district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The militant was involved in the extortion of money from various shops, government officials and establishments, he said.

"Nine demand letters were recovered from his possession," the officer said. The police also arrested a member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Khurai in Imphal East district on Sunday. He was directly involved in extortion from various fuel refilling stations in the Imphal area. Another KCP (PWG) cadre was also arrested from Lilong in Thoubal district on Saturday.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

