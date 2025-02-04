ETV Bharat / state

9 Militants Arrested In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested nine militants belonging to different banned outfits from Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts, police said on Tuesday.

Five members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) were arrested from Mantripukhri Thakurbari area of Imphal East district on Monday, they said.

One 9mm pistol, a magazine, 11 live rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, and three mobile phones, were seized from their possession.