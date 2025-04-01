Manipur: 5 Militants Arrested In Imphal Valley

Imphal: Five suspected members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party - Noyon were arrested from various parts of the Imphal East and Imphal West districts on charges of extortion, police said on Tuesday. A loaded 9 mm pistol was among the items seized from them.

Those arrested were identified as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh (27), Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24), Soubam Rohit Singh (23), Leishangthem Naobi Singh (33) and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei (25), police said. The arrests were made on Monday, they said.

Over the last few weeks, a large number of militants of different banned outfits have been arrested in both Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts on charges of extorting the locals, mainly small businesses, taking advantage of the prevailing hostilities between the two communities.

The arrests come as the Centre is making efforts to bring back peace, which has been elusive since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. In February, President's Rule was imposed in the state after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence in the state.