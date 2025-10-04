ETV Bharat / state

10 Militants Arrested From 3 Districts Of Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have arrested 10 militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur during separate operations over the last few days, officials said.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles arrested a “senior commander” of a banned outfit and five other militants from the jungles of Churachandpur district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday. The militants were apprehended on October 1 during an operation, it said.

"Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation codenamed ‘Operation Songkot’ on October 1 apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of United Kuki National Army," it said in a statement. Five others were also arrested during the operation, it said.

"The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA’s networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to peace and security in the region," the statement said. Officials in Manipur said the UKNA commander was allegedly involved in the killing of four members of the Meitei community, including a father and son, in Bishnupur district in January 2024.