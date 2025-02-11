ETV Bharat / state

Nine Militants Arrested From Imphal West, Tengnoupal Districts

Manipur security forces arrested nine militants on Tuesday from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

Imphal: Security forces arrested nine militants from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday. Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area. In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces also arrested five members of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) group from the L Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday. The security forces seized One LMG rifle, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and an AK 47 rifle along with 14 magazines, ammunition and other articles from the five arrested militants on Sunday.

Police apprehended a man from the Kawnpui area in the Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession.

Imphal: Security forces arrested nine militants from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday. Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area. In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces also arrested five members of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) group from the L Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday. The security forces seized One LMG rifle, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and an AK 47 rifle along with 14 magazines, ammunition and other articles from the five arrested militants on Sunday.

Police apprehended a man from the Kawnpui area in the Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MILITANTS ARRESTEDTENGNOUPAL DISTRICTMANIPURIMPHAL WEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.