Nine Militants Arrested From Imphal West, Tengnoupal Districts

Imphal: Security forces arrested nine militants from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday. Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area. In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Security forces also arrested five members of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) group from the L Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday. The security forces seized One LMG rifle, one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and an AK 47 rifle along with 14 magazines, ammunition and other articles from the five arrested militants on Sunday.

Police apprehended a man from the Kawnpui area in the Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession.