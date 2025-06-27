Kerala | Three Migrant Workers Killed In Building Collapse In Kodakara

Thrissur: At least three migrant workers were killed early Friday morning when a 40-year-old building they were living in collapsed in Kodakara town of Thrissur district. Police said that the people were getting ready for work at around 6 am when the incident occurred.

Days of torrential rain severely weakened the building situated near Kodakara Panchayat office, according to officials from police and fire departments. A police official said that the two-storey laterite structure came crashing down with a deafening crash, trapping three of 17 migrant workers inside. Fourteen people somehow managed to escape unharmed from the debris.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Rahul (19), Rupel (21), both natives of West Bengal. The identity of the third victim is yet to be ascertained.

According to the preliminary report, the building collapsed after being severely weakened by relentless rain over several preceding days. Emergency services responded swiftly with three fire units, JCBs, and rescue equipment deployed at the scene. Rescue efforts dragged on for almost two and a half hours. Two victims trapped near the surface were rescued very quickly; however, one was declared dead on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Heavy concrete slabs were lifted, and the body of the third labourer buried underneath was recovered. Police said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Local authorities are continuing search and recovery efforts and are working to confirm whether 30-year-old Aleem, another worker from West Bengal, is the third deceased individual.

Senior police and revenue officials visited the site and confirmed that a detailed investigation will be conducted into the building's structural integrity and its use as worker accommodation. Officials from the Labour Department have been asked to explain why so many workers were given permission to live in the building. Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian and other top officials oversaw the rescue efforts.