Seven Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Police In Telangana's Mulugu District

Among those killed was Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Secretary of Telangana State Committee (Yellandu Narsampet) of the banned CPI (Maoist), police said.

Representative Photo (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire (EoF) with the police in the Eturnagaram Chalpaka forest area of ​​Mulugu district on Sunday. The encounter took place during a combing operation between Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police and the ultras, police said.

"Seven maoists were killed in the exchange of fire", a senior police official said, adding two AK 47 rifles were among the weapons seized from the scene. The deceased were identified as Kurusam Mangu alias Bhadru alias Papanna (35), Egolapu Mallaya alias Madhu (43), Mussaki Deval alias Karunakar (22), Mussaki Jamuna (23), Jaisingh (25), Kishore (22) and Kamesh (23).

