Karnataka: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Suffer Burn Injuries In LPG Cylinder Blast

Hubballi: Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Sainagar in the city. The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place. All nine injured were immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, police sources said.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, resulting in the blast. The devotees were planning a trip to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

