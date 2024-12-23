ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Suffer Burn Injuries In LPG Cylinder Blast

An LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple seriously injured nine devotees while they were sleeping in the temple room on Monday.

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast.
Devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Hubballi: Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Sainagar in the city. The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place. All nine injured were immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, police sources said.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, resulting in the blast. The devotees were planning a trip to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Read More

  1. Parcel Blast Case: Accused Learned To Make Bombs On Internet To Target In-Laws; Arrested With Aide
  2. Jaipur LPG Tanker Crash: Retd IAS Officer Karni Singh Rathore Identified Among Dead

Hubballi: Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa sustained serious burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Sainagar in the city. The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place. All nine injured were immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, police sources said.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, resulting in the blast. The devotees were planning a trip to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

Read More

  1. Parcel Blast Case: Accused Learned To Make Bombs On Internet To Target In-Laws; Arrested With Aide
  2. Jaipur LPG Tanker Crash: Retd IAS Officer Karni Singh Rathore Identified Among Dead

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LORD AYYAPPA DEVOTEESLPG CYLINDER BLASTCYLINDER BLAST IN KARNATAKAKARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.