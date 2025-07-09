ETV Bharat / state

28 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Carrying Labourers Overturns In MP’s Raisen District

The accident took place around 9 am near Gairatganj town, about 40 labourers were travelling on a pickup vehicle.

28 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Carrying Labourers Overturns In MP’s Raisen District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raisen: Twenty-eight labourers were injured, five of them seriously, when a pickup vehicle carrying them for sowing paddy crops overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place around 9 am near Gairatganj town, about 60 km from the district headquarters, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Srivastava.

Five of the workers have been referred to state capital Bhopal as their condition is more serious, the official said. About 40 labourers from the Khairua locality of Garhi town were travelling on a pickup vehicle for paddy crop planting when they met with the accident on the Bhopal-Sagar main road near Mudiyakheda.

The driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped, the official said. Locals and passersby rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Raisen district hospital, he said, adding that a probe into the accident is underway.

Read More:

  1. Three Killed In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Raisen: Twenty-eight labourers were injured, five of them seriously, when a pickup vehicle carrying them for sowing paddy crops overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place around 9 am near Gairatganj town, about 60 km from the district headquarters, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Srivastava.

Five of the workers have been referred to state capital Bhopal as their condition is more serious, the official said. About 40 labourers from the Khairua locality of Garhi town were travelling on a pickup vehicle for paddy crop planting when they met with the accident on the Bhopal-Sagar main road near Mudiyakheda.

The driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped, the official said. Locals and passersby rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Raisen district hospital, he said, adding that a probe into the accident is underway.

Read More:

  1. Three Killed In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LABOURERS INJUREDPICKUP VEHICLE OVERTURNSMADHYA PRADESHRAISEN DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.