28 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Carrying Labourers Overturns In MP’s Raisen District

Raisen: Twenty-eight labourers were injured, five of them seriously, when a pickup vehicle carrying them for sowing paddy crops overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place around 9 am near Gairatganj town, about 60 km from the district headquarters, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Srivastava.

Five of the workers have been referred to state capital Bhopal as their condition is more serious, the official said. About 40 labourers from the Khairua locality of Garhi town were travelling on a pickup vehicle for paddy crop planting when they met with the accident on the Bhopal-Sagar main road near Mudiyakheda.

The driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped, the official said. Locals and passersby rescued the injured persons and sent them to the Raisen district hospital, he said, adding that a probe into the accident is underway.

